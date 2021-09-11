Meet Highlife's Bernicia Boateng, age, career and Instagram explored











Highlife is a brand new docu-reality series to Channel 4 which has been launched as part of The Black to Front Project. The project is part of Channel 4’s ongoing commitment to improve Black representation on-screen and more widely in the TV industry as per Channel 4.

As well as Irene, Cuppy, Toni, Kamille, Tomi, Chiefer and Kiddwaya, Bernicia Boateng is one of the Highlife cast members. So, let’s find out more about her, from Bernicia’s age to her career and Instagram explored…

Bernicia Boateng’s age explored

Business owner Bernicia said during Highlife episode 1 that her father gave her £25,000 to invest in her company at the age of 26 leading viewers to understand that she must be older than that now.

As per Bernicia’s Companies House page, she was born in July 1991 which makes her 30 years old.

She has an older sister named Donita and a younger sister, Lisa.

Bernicia’s career explored

Bernicia is a professional makeup artist. She is seen doing Kiss FM presenter Tinea Taylor’s makeup for a photoshoot during Highlife episode 1. Bernicia also added that she works closely with Clara Amfo and Michaela Coel.

British Ghanaian Bernicia worked as a makeup artist for MAC back in 2012 as per her LinkedIn page. She’s spent the last five and a half years working for herself after launching Bernicia Boateng Studios.

Prior to starting work, the Channel 4 star attended De Monfort University and has worked for Tom Ford Beauty during her career. In 2020, Bernicia made it onto Forbes‘ 30 under 30 Art and Culture list.

Meet Bernicia on Instagram

Thirty-year-old Bernicia can be found on Instagram @berniciaboateng.

The Highlife star has a following of almost 150k and regularly posts to the ‘gram. She’s also on TikTok @realberniciaboateng. But, she only joined TikTok in 2021.

Bernicia said during Highlife episode 1 that she loves to “get glam” and that’s clear to see from her social media pages. For all things make-up, beauty and fashion, head over to Bernicia’s page.

