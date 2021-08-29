Who is Bettany Hughes? Children and job of Treasures of the World host











Bettany Hughes is back in 2021 with a brand new series on Channel 4 – Bettany Hughes Treasures of the World kicked off from August 28th. First on Bettany’s list of locations oozing with history is Greece and following on in episode 2, she heads to Malta.

Bettany Hughes is the go-to woman for all things history. She’s known for appearing in many TV docu-series including A Greek Odyssey with Bettany Hughes, The Nile: Egypt’s Great River with Bettany Hughes, Pompeii’s Final Hours: New Evidence and more. So, let’s find out more about the historian, from her career to her family…

Screenshot: Bettany Hughes children Treasures of the World – Channel 4

Who is Bettany Hughes?

Bettany Hughes is a 54-year-old author, historian and broadcaster who hails from London.

She’s a professor and has won awards for her work. The Treasures of the World presenter specialises in ancient and mediaeval history and culture.

In 2019, Bettany received her OBE for services to history from The Princess Royal.

Bettany’s career explored

Bettany Hughes attended Notting Hill and Ealing High School and later went on to study for a degree in ancient and modern history at St Hilda’s College, Oxford.

Today, she’s an established author, as well as a Scholar at Oxford University. Bettany has taught at Oxford and Cambridge Universities and lectured at Cornell, Bristol, UCL, Maastricht, Utrecht, Manchester and Swansea according to her website.

As per her website: “Bettany is also an honorary, founding patron of Classics For All – a national campaign to get classical languages and the study of classical civilisations back into state schools”.

Clearly passionate about history, Bettany has written and presented over 50 TV and radio documentaries and has devoted the last 25 years to investigating history and educating people on our past.

Bettany Hughes’ children

Bettany is married to Totally Thames director Adrian Evans. He’s 10 years older than her at 64.

Speaking to The Times in 2016, Bettany said that she told her mother: “I think I’ve met the person who’s going to be my life partner. He’s a bankrupt circus producer.“

Together, Bettany and Adrian have two children, daughters named May, 20, and Sorrel, 24.

