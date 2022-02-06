Bez’s helmet on Dancing On Ice shows that safety comes first











ITV’s Dancing On Ice is back in 2022 with a brand new series. After weeks of training, the celebrities officially took to the ice on January 16th and some seem to have a knack for it more than others. Paul Gascoigne’s son, Regan wowed the judges with his first performance and Liberty Poole also appears to have a natural talent for ice skating.

One Dancing On Ice 2022 contestant who may need a bit more practice than his co-stars is Mark Berry – AKA Bez. So, let’s take a look at why Bez from Dancing On Ice wears a helmet and the rest of the contestants don’t.

Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8193 Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8kjuzKitPRw/hqdefault.jpg 950205 950205 center 22403

Get to know Mark ‘Bez’ Berry

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry hails from Salford and is best known for being a percussionist, dancer, DJ and cast member on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Shaun Ryder.

Bez was born in 1964 making him 57 years old and he is famously known for playing the maracas in bands Happy Mondays and Black Grape.

In more recent years, he’s taken to YouTube to share fitness videos in a series called Buzzin with Bez. Bez said that he’s a grandad in the YouTube show and that he planned on kicking bad eating and drinking habits.

OMG: Dancing on Ice’s Regan has two siblings who call Paul Gascoigne ‘Dad’

The reason Bez wears a helmet on Dancing On Ice

In a series first, Bez is wearing a helmet during his Dancing On Ice performances in 2022.

His helmet is worn for safety as ice skating can be a dangerous sport.

As per The Sun, even with his helmet on, Bez had an accident as he “toppled backwards” in training and his helmet “flew off“.

Speaking to The Sun, Phillip Schofield said: “You have a rink that is full of essentially blades and we know how dangerous they can be and how deeply they can cut and how sharp they are“.

Bez isn’t just wearing a helmet, either, he’s equipped with wrist guards, elbow and knee pads and more!

Some Dancing On Ice fans are rooting for Bez

While many Dancing On Ice fans took to Twitter confused as to how Bez is still in the ITV competition after he got the lowest score, others are really rooting for him to make it on the ice.

One person tweeted: “Whatever Bez does this week is gonna get a 10 from me!“.

Another called Bez a “legend” and said: “Yes, the professional dancers are all very good… but this guy sums up for me what Dancing O nIce is all about…. or should be all about“.

NO WAY: Celebs Go Dating star Jessika Power’s real age explored

Yes, the professional dancers are all very good… but this guy sums up for me what #DancingOnIce is all about…. or should be all about #Bez #Legend pic.twitter.com/mchCH9rMiU — Carol E 🎶🎭 (@carol_ann54) January 30, 2022

WATCH DANCING ON ICE ON SUNDAYS AT 6 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK