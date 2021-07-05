What is Big Zuu's net worth? Love Island Aftersun guest's career explored!











Love Island Aftersun aired its first episode of 2021 on July 4th. Laura Whitmore presented the ITV show and had some special guests join her! Paige Turley and Finley Tapp, Shannon Singh, Jordan North and Big Zuu appeared on Aftersun episode 1.

Big Zuu is best known for his show on Dave – Big Zuu’s Big Eats – as well as his music career. During his time at university, Big Zuu was also a youth worker, so it’s safe to say he’s a man of many talents.

Who Big Zuu?

Zuhair Hassan, AKA Big Zuu, was born in London on August 19th, 1995.

He grew up in Kilburn in North West London.

Speaking to Amaru Don TV in 2018, Big Zuu said that he’s a Muslim. His dad is from Lebanon and his mum is from Sierra Leone.

Are Big Zuu and AJ Tracey related?

Yes, grime artists Big Zuu and AJ Tracey are cousins.

Speaking about how they met in 2021, AJ Tracey said: “My aunty came to my house and you said ‘wagwan’ to my aunty and I was like ‘how do you know my aunty?’ And you said that’s your aunty, basically“.

AJ Tracey’s parents are Trinidadian and Welsh as per The Guardian while Big Zuu’s parents are Lebanese and Sierra Leonean.

Big Zuu said in a 2021 Noisey interview that he was inspired by AJ Tracey’s mum to do youth work but later opted for a music career.

What is Big Zuu’s net worth?

Idolnetworth estimates Big Zuu’s net worth at $3m which is just over £2.5m.

Big Zuu’s music career started taking off in 2015 as per an interview with Red Bull in 2018.

He’s performed at festivals such as Lovebox, Boomtown and at the O2 Academy Islington in London during his career.

Big Zuu has almost 30k subscribers on YouTube and 127k followers on Instagram. His songs include Magical, The Advert, Variation, Great to Be, Move Right, Duppy and No Limits.

His TV show on Dave was renewed for a second season in 2021, so it’s safe to say that Big Zuu’s net worth is likely to continue growing.

