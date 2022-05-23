Bilal Hazziez talks religion on 90 Day Fiancé, he and Shaeeda had a Nikah













90 Day Fiancé is back in 2022 with a brand new season and there are many new couples for TLC viewers to get acquainted with. Emily and Kobe, Kara and Guillermo, Miona and Jibri and many more couples have decided to make a go of their relationships after meeting online.

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween are one of the season 9 couples. Shaeeda has left her life and family behind to move to the USA to be with Bilal. So, let’s find out more about the couple – are Shaeeda and Bilal from 90 Day Fiancé religious?

Meet 90 Day Fiancé’s Bilal and Shaeeda

Shaeeda is 37 years old and comes from Trinidad and Tobago. She is a yoga instructor who runs her own business and can be found on Instagram @westindianbella with 25.5K followers.

Real estate agent Bilal is 42 years old and he comes from Kansas City, Missouri.

According to his LinkedIn page, Bilal currently works as a sales associate for Keller Williams Realty Partners Inc. He has 24.4K Instagram followers @bilalhazziez.

Bilal talks about his religion on 90 Day Fiancé

As per The Cinemaholic, “Bilal Hazziez grew up in a conventional Muslim household“.

Bilal spoke about Hiyas religion on the TLC show: “There are a couple of things within our religion that we do not do, like, we don’t have sexual relationships before we get married. So, Shaeeda and I thought that it would be best to have a Nikah.”

He explains on 90 Day Fiancé that a Nikah is a spiritual union, so they’re not married under US law, but they are under the eyes of God.

As per Brides.com: “The Nikah is a religious ceremony for a Muslim couple to be legally wed under Islamic law.”

Shaeeda Sween is also religious

During 90 Day Fiancé, Shaeeda expresses that she’d like to have a child in the future and Bilal responds that: “…obviously, only Allah decides“.

Shaeeda is also religious and has taken to Instagram in the past to write: “Eid Mubarak” to her followers.

Both Shaeeda and Bilal have their faith in common. In 2017, Bilal took to IG to share that he’d received a leadership award from Al Inshirah Islamic Center.

