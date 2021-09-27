Who is Amy Childs' date Billy Delbosq and what's his job?











Amy Childs has opened up about a new man in her life on the new TOWIE season, leaving fans curious about who Billy Delbosq is.

The OG ITVBe reality TV star has allowed cameras to follow her life for years, whether that is being a mum to Polly, or gathering with friends.

However, a different side to Amy will be shared this series, including several dates she has been on with First Dates star Billy Delbosq.

Since then, The Only Way is Essex viewers are wondering who Amy Childs’ date is. And Reality Titbit has all the background info fans need.

Who is Amy Childs’ date Billy Delbosq?

Billy is a businessman from Brentwood, Essex.

He owns two companies, including Box Gym Fitness and domestic flooring firm LVT UK, and is the director of commercial flooring firm Delbosq Ltd.

Offering boxing and HIIT classes, Billy recently celebrated one year of his Brentwood-based gym being open to the public.

Delsboq Ltd is a family business run by father and son, which has been open for nearly 20 years, with House of Fraser, Wates, Esprit, Lloyds, and the BBC among clients.

Billy Delbosq was on First Dates

Billy dated model Olivia Newman-Young on First Dates in 2018.

Although he said looking for a typical “Essex type” may be where he is going wrong, but that’s all behind him now he’s dating Amy!

He also added that the first thing he looks at in a girl is her shoes…

During his appearance, we learned a few things about Billy: he has a phobia of butter, and he looks up to his inspirational “hero” brother.

He also has sisters in his family, who are “so important” to him.

Billy revealed that his brother – who is now in love – does not work after having a stroke, and opened up about how hard the experience was.

He also said he wants to live in the countryside in the future.

Amy Childs now with 2 kids n no partner 🤔 #TOWIE — Gee_McK (@Gee_McK) September 19, 2021

Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq: Timeline

Amy revealed on TOWIE that she has been on a few dates.

She told Saffron that she doesn’t want to get married to him, but said she does like him following several dates, and is getting to know him.

The reality star said:

I’m not going to rush into anything but I do like someone. I do fall in love hard quick.

Co-star Saffron Lempriere said she had noticed “online had gone mad about it”, with Amy revealing she woke up and questioned what was going on.

So far, Amy and Billy are just dating, but who knows where it could go!

Who’s Amy been dating I’ve completely missed that #towie — nonamenoblame (@jadiepie87) September 26, 2021

