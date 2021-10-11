Meet Biniyam's first wife, 90 Day Fiance star's married life revealed











Biniyam Shibre from 90 Day Fiance was actually married but who is his first wife? Here’s everything you need to know.

If you’ve been following the TLC series for some time, you might know that Biniyam was married before his relationship with Ariela Weinberg.

The 90 Day Fiance cast member and his ex welcomed a son together and Biniyam has candidly spoken about missing his child, who lives in the United States.

So, who is Biniyam’s first wife?

Meet Biniyam Shibre

Biniyam Shibre stars on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with his partner Ariela Weinberg.

The couple met in Ethiopia when Ariela went travelling in 2019 after her divorce from former husband Leandro.

Ariela and Biniyam welcomed a son named Aviel in December 2019.

Outside of the TLC show, Biniyam is a martial artist, dancer and has gained 163k followers on his Instagram profile.

Who is Biniyam Shibre’s first wife?

Biniyam’s first wife is called Bria, who lives in the United States.

While Biniyam has built a family life in Ethiopia with Ariela and Aviel, more details of his first marriage have been revealed.

Keen social media users have come across a ‘Wedding Highlight’ video on YouTube of Biniyam and his former wife Bria which started trending after a Reddit discussion.

Biniyam and Bria married in New London, Iowa, on July 28th, 2017 and are parents to a son called Simon.

Their wedding shows incredible dance moves from the newlyweds and their baby is also present during the celebrations.

A number of viewers said that Biniyam and Bria looked very happy and have been left confused what went wrong in their relationship.

What happened with Biniyam and Brie?

The couple called it quits and Bria moved with their son Simon to the United States.

They met when Bria travelled to Ethiopia for work and it wasn’t long before she got pregnant and she got married to Biniyam.

Not long after their marriage, the couple went through many challenges including their son’s illness and visa challenges for Biniyam. He managed to get to America for the baby’s birth on humanitarian parole but moved back to Ethiopia and hasn’t seen his son in a long time.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Biniyam celebrated Simon’s birthday with a series of pictures and wrote: “Happy Birthday Simon! I love you. I miss you so much. I always remember you and your laugh, smile, your smell, and your cry.”

“Even though I haven’t seen you for a long time you will always be my baby boy. A father never forgets his son. I hope your day is special and filled with so much love,” the TLC star added.

