Black Diamond is in the middle of all the drama on Joseline’s Cabaret













Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas kicked off from January 16th, 2022. The original Zeus series premiered in 2020 after Joseline Hernandez decided to make her own way in reality TV. Joseline was a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and Atlanta for many seasons.

Starring in Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas is Black Diamond. It seems that Black Diamond has been in the middle of more than one drama during the Las Vegas version of the show in 2022. So, let’s get to know her a little more…

Meet Black Diamond from Joseline’s Cabaret

Black Diamond is a cast member on the new ‘Las Vegas’ Joseline’s Cabaret series in 2022.

She hails from Kissimmee, Florida and is a dancer who has been featured from episodes 1-9 so far in the series. The Joseline’s Cabaret star’s real name is Amanda.

Some of Black Diamond’s cast mates including Amber and Gaia Love have quit over the course of the Las Vegas show. However, she and many more dancers, including Raven and Henny, are still on the show. Lexi Blow and Chanel Tso have both been dance captains on the Zeus Network series so far.

Black Diamond is in the midst of the drama on Joseline’s Cabaret

It’s no secret that every season of Joseline’s Cabaret has involved a lot of drama, minor arguments to huge physical fights have been captured on film during the show.

Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas is no different in 2022 as the women fail to get along a lot of the time. This season sees Black Diamond in major arguments with her co-stars including Amber.

Black Diamond’s most recent fall out with Amber results in a physical fight but despite this, she’s still remaining on the Las Vegas show.

When it came to the drama on the show, many viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions. One fan tweeted: “Raven was wrong and so was black diamond…”.

Is Black Diamond on Instagram?

Yes, Black Diamond can be found on Instagram @blckdiamond1 with over 3.8K followers. However, her account currently only consists of one post and she’s currently set to ‘private’.

Many of Black Diamond’s co-stars are on Instagram such as K Kapri @thekkapri, @mswet.wet_, @iamravendiaz and @msamberali.

