A brand new season of Black Ink Crew has landed on VH1.

From Wednesday, August 14th, the Black Ink franchise has set up shop in Compton, with a brand new location and cast.

The show now boasts American reality TV series in three different cities, with the original New York show now into its eighth season and the Chicago spin-off recently wrapping up filming for season 5.

So where exactly is the new Compton studio? Who owns it? And are the cast on Instagram?

Black Ink Crew Compton: Location and owner

The VH1 series focuses on Danny ‘KP’ Kilpatrick, who is also known as IAm Compton across social media.

He is the owner of the Ink Art Music tattoo parlour, which was the first legal tattoo shop to open in the City of Compton, California.

Danny opened the shop because he wanted it to act as a safe space for creatives in the local community, with the tattoo shop also functioning as a collective for those in the local music, art and fashion industry.

The series creator, Lucilla D’Agostino, explained to Distractify why filming in Compton with Danny makes the show so unique:

Compton has an incredible history of music and art, but it too often is overshadowed by what could be considered as an infamous history. Danny’ vision for the city he was raised in, and the group of people he’s surrounded himself with was incredibly moving and something we knew would warrant its own dedicated docu-series.

You can follow Ink Art Music on Instagram here while they also have a website selling merchandise and more.

Who is IAM Compton?

Danny’s IAM Compton nickname is an anacronym of ink art music. He’s worked in the hip-hop industry since 2005 and has built a solid circle of celebrity friends – not to mention over 100,000 followers on Instagram!

When it comes to his outstanding tattoo work, the 32-year-old has claims to fame having inked the likes of P Diddy, Nas and Travis Scott.

Danny and Kyla Scott

Danny is married to 32-year-old American actress Kyla Scott, who starred in the Dr Dolittle franchise as Eddie Murphy’s daughter before going on to appear in a host of movies with small roles.

The pair have two daughters together; Lyric (8) and Liyah (6).

Rest of the Black Ink Compton cast

The rest of the crew includes Nessie, Lemeir, Ink Drippin’, Vudu Dahl, Tim and Barbie.

Nessie is one of the main tattoo artists and fits the bill regarding the creative culture and hustler lifestyle that surrounds Black Ink Compton.

She explained to Hype Magazine about how she landed the role:

I’m a painter, tattoo artist, muralist, lyricist and philanthropist. I’m honestly just a hustler, like I came out here from the suburbs of Philly about six years ago with $300.00 to my name and I have been doing art full time ever since I got here, all the way up until I just got this opportunity to be on Black Ink Crew Compton.

Tim is the shop manager and also Danny’s cousin, who took on the role after giving up on his American football dream – although the family members are often seen training together on Instagram together!

Barbie is the quirky and loveable shop receptionist while Lemeir, Ink Drippin’, Vudu Dahl are all tattoo artists.

