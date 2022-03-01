Black Ink Crew is to thank for Teddy Ruk’s impressive net worth













Black Ink Crew season 9 is coming to a close, with all the latest drama and daily on-goings from the Harlem-based tattoo empire.

Black Ink Crew is a reality TV series on VH1. The show has been airing since 2013 and revolves around the staff providing fresh ink to their growing celebrity clientele.

Teddy Ruks is the assistant manager of the tattoo studio, and he brings nothing but entertainment for viewers to enjoy. With his growing status, it’s only right that we look into his life a little more. This article explores Teddy Ruks’s net worth, music career, and marriage.

What is Teddy Ruk’s net worth?

As Teddy is a popular reality TV star, artist, and businessman, it’s no wonder he has racked up his net worth over the years.

As of 2022, Teddy Ruk’s net worth is estimated at around $4 million. According to Dreshare, the VH1 star earns from $74,000-$85,000 per year, however, this number will have increased significantly in recent years.

Teddy has also been promoted at Black Ink since the beginning of his career. He first started as the shop manager and has made his way up to the president.

Teddy’s music career explored

Alongside his reality TV career, Teddy is also a talented musician. He goes by the name RGLR Shmoove, and his music can be streamed on SoundCloud, Spotify, and Apple Music.

He has an Instagram account dedicated to his music (@rglrlvng), where followers can keep up to date with his latest music moves.

Teddy recently announced the release of his new album titled ‘RGLR LVNG, Vol. 1’, which features twelve of his new singles.

Black Ink Crew: Is Teddy married?

Black Ink Crew viewers have witnessed many of Teddy’s rocky relationships, but it seems he has finally settled down with the one.

Teddy Ruks is married to Korean model, Euni. He proudly boasts about her across his social media, and he appears to be as loved up as ever.

Euni took to Instagram to share her love for Teddy on his birthday this year. She captioned a photo:

“I’m so glad you came into the world, and even more glad that you came into Mine. One day a year isn’t enough to celebrate someone as special as you, so I’m going to keep spending the rest of my life reminding you of your power and honoring you in it. The question isn’t whether you’re the most brilliant man I’ve ever met (you are). The question is, what did I ever do to deserve you? Thankful for you yesterday, today, and through all the good and bad days. I’m so proud of you, proud of us.”

