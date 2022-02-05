Blind Frog Ranch’s gallium find might not be the fortune they were after











There are so many mysteries to be solved at Blind Frog Ranch that the show couldn’t wrap after just one season. Chad and Duane Ollinger are back with their team to find out more about the history of the ranch in 2022. Hidden treasure, ancient coins, Aztec gold, boxes filled with unknown items in caverns, the list could go on – and the Ollingers are here to uncover it all.

Many items have been found on the Utah land at Blind Frog Ranch and one of the latest discoveries on the show was a liquid metal. The team had the metal analysed and concluded that it was gallium. So, let’s find out more about the Blind Frog team’s latest find…

Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8193 Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8kjuzKitPRw/hqdefault.jpg 950205 950205 center 22403

Gallium is found at Blind Frog Ranch

Many episodes of Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch have been based around what exactly is inside that cavern box and at long last, Duane, Chad and co managed to extract the box and see what some of its contents were during episode 4.

Cylinders of a liquid metal were found in the cavern box which was tested by a scientist and their conclusion was that it was gallium.

Gallium, as per Live Science, is often used in “electronic circuits, semiconductors and light-emitting diodes (LEDs)“.

NO WAY: Chad considers “diving blind” during a windstorm on Blind Frog Ranch

The liquid metal isn’t worth that much

Gallium comes from minerals and ores in the earth’s crust.

Chemistry.org writes: “Gallium usually cannot be found in nature. It exists in the earth’s crust, where its abundance is about 16.9 ppm. It is extracted from bauxite and sometimes sphalerite. Gallium can also be found in coal, diaspore and germanite“.

In terms of gallium’s rarity, it’s not found as a free element but has to be extracted as a byproduct from other metals.

Gallium can be purchased in science fair kits from Walmart for $36 for 50g. While elements such as gold are worth around £40 per gram, gallium is worth $0.70 per gram as per the amount it’s selling for via Walmart.

Blind Frog Ranch fans react to the gallium find

While judging by their tweets, some people are huge fans of Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, others questioned why it took so long for the team to work out that the liquid metal was gallium.

One person wrote: “It took 2 days and 12 test to find out that it’s actually Gallium when one Google search can tell you that it’s Gallium“.

Another said: “Took me 1 minute and google to find out Gallium melts in your hand. Why didn’t the scientist just use Google“.

OMG: Blind Frog Ranch’s mysteries continue as cavern box contains bored rocks

#BlindFrogRanch #oakislandcursers

Someone in the middle of nowhere was playing with an unidentified metal. Then they secured it in a cement like block, hid it in an old fashioned box and then flooded that chamber. They didn't want other people to find it. — Mike (@mike_913) January 29, 2022

WATCH MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH ON DISCOVERY FRIDAYS AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK