Bling Empire: All about Christine's Louis Vuitton high jewelry - Necklacegate explained!











Louis Vuitton high jewelry, Chanel jackets, Bottega Veneta bags and Dior trainers are just regular purchases to most of the cast of Bling Empire.

A brand new Netflix series focused around the lives of LA’s wealthy residents, Bling Empire oozes luxury, extravagance and grandeur.

By the looks of things, there’s nothing better to wear to an event than Louis Vuitton high jewelry – so let’s take a look into how much Christine’s necklace might have cost.

Bling Empire: Louis Vuitton high jewelry

During Bling Empire season 1 episode 1, Christine Chiu dons an eye-catching Louis Vuitton pink sapphire and diamond necklace.

Christine wore the LV necklace to Anna Shay’s party and asks her: “I don’t know if you recognise this?“

Anna says: “I have the same one“.

Christine explains that she was attempting to “flatter” the host. However, her plan backfired, Anna wasn’t impressed that Christine “enjoyed showing her the necklace“.

Anna said: “I don’t feel the need to compete, I find it fiercely annoying.” She then moved Christine and her husband, Dr Chiu, to the end of the dinner table.

The pair accused each other of “playing games” but this kind of game-playing, wearing designer necklaces, may well go over viewers’ heads.

Because of the necklace’s exclusivity, we can assume it’s insulting for Christine to wear the same one as Anna’s as she’s essentially showing that it really isn’t that ‘exclusive’.

How much does Louis Vuitton high jewellery cost?

It’s unknown exactly how much Christine or Anna’s necklace would have cost. However, we can assume it would be a hell of a lot.

The limited-edition necklace is made up of white gold and pink sapphires.

A ‘regular’ pendant-style necklace from Louis Vuitton would set you back over £10,000. By the looks of things, there really is no comparison between a pendant necklace you can purchase online to a high jewellery piece, so Anna and Christine’s necklace could easily be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not a million.

Bling Empire: Christine Chiu’s jewellery collection

Christine Chiu, wife of Beverley Hills Plastic Surgery owner, Dr Gabriel Chiu, can be seen wearing all kinds of jewellery during Bling Empire.

The mother-of-one is all about high-end fashion and when it comes to jewellery she says: “More is more“. Kane Lim describes her as “the queen of haute couture and high jewellery“.

Christine says during episode 1: “In the world of high jewellery, not everyone is invited. You have to really earn your way there. Unfortunately for Anna, she needs to realise she’s not the only one in the game any more.“

Piaget, Tiffany and Louis Vuitton are just some of the designers Christine chooses to opt for during Bling Empire.

