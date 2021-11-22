Who are the Blown Away Christmas judges and host?











Netflix is serving its subscribers all the cosy festive editions of their favourite series in 2021. From Sugar Rush to Blown Away, there’s certainly enough Christmas series to get excited about this year.

Filming in its holiday themed hot shop, Blown Away Christmas dropped on Netflix on November 19th. It’s time for redemption for the show’s contestants as former Blown Away stars go head to head to win $10k for charity and another $10k for themselves. So, let’s get to know more about the woman who says who stays and who goes – the Blown Away Christmas judge!

Meet the Blown Away Christmas judge

Netflix competition series Blown Away Christmas is judged by expert glass blower Katherine Gray.

The Canadian glass blower and Blown Away evaluator was born in 1965

As per her website, Katherine is a glass artist and art professor. She works at California State University in San Bernardino.

Katherine’s artwork is displayed in many museums including the Corning Museum of Glass.

Who is the Blown Away Christmas host?

Although Bobby may need no introduction as he’s well-known for appearing on Netflix’s Queer Eye, some may not recognise the interior designer. Bobby Berk is certainly a suitable host for the role given his eye for detail and creating a great aesthetic.

Bobby is both the show’s host and an evaluator alongside Katherine.

He’s 40 years old and hails from Houston, Texas. Find Bobby on Instagram @bobby with 2.7m followers.

Have we seen the Blown Away contestants before?

Yes! The Blown Away Christmas contestants are all returning for the festive special.

The cast includes Alexander Rosenberg, 39, Cat Burns, 30, Andi Kovel, 51, Edgar Valentine, 25, and Nao Yamamoto, 32.

Competing for charity and for themselves, too, the cast members all appeared in either series 1 or 2 of Blown Away.

The five competitors have to pull out all the stops during the Christmas special in order to impress glass guru and win ‘best in glass’!

