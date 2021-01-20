Blown Away season 2: Release date for Netflix competition series!











Netflix is up there when it comes to TV competitions. From Project Runway to Instant Hotel, the streaming service knows how to keep us entertained.

Blown Away exploded onto screens in 2019 and has been dubbed a “must-watch reality series of the summer ” by Esquire. Within four days of being released, the show had 194 reviews on IMDb with an average rating of 6.5 out of ten.

In true Netflix style, Blown Away follows the regular competition format. Ten contestants go head to head in the workroom and face judging every episode.

Should their artwork impress the judges, they get to stay. But if not then they, unfortunately, leave with nothing. The winner is awarded $60,000 and gets an artist’s residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York.

The show is back for a second outing on Netflix. So, when is Blown Away season 2 released? Here’s everything you need to know…

Blown Away: Season 1

Netflix released Blown Away’s first season on Friday, July 12th, 2019. All 10 episodes of the series were instantly available to watch via the streaming service.

So, technically season 1 has finished if you’ve watched all the episodes – after all – that’s what a Netflix binge is all about, isn’t it?

Each episode is around 23 minutes long, so you could realistically get all of season 1 watched in an evening.

Blown Away season 2: Release date

Season 2 of Blown Away premieres on Friday, January 22nd.

After a successful first season, Netflix is bringing the second series of Blown Away to devoted fans around the world.

The show has teased on its Twitter page:

“On January 22nd ten phenomenal glassblowers from across the globe return to the hot shop! What are you looking forward to seeing this season?”

On January 22nd ten phenomenal glassblowers from across the globe return to the hot shop! ☄️ What are you looking forward to seeing this season? pic.twitter.com/8wzp2u7Rxr — Blown Away (@BlownAwaySeries) January 14, 2021

More about Blown Away season 2

The second season will feature 10 new skilled glassblowers.

While the first series had contestants from the US and Canada, season 2 will feature artists from different parts of the world.

Speaking more about the new series, Cal State San Bernardino’s art professor Katherine Gray, who features as a resident glass evaluator on the show, told Fontana Herald News:

“There was an equally interesting mix of contestants, and this time around, they were keenly aware of how being on the show could impact their career after seeing its impact on the contestants from season one.

“People really worked hard, got out of their comfort zones, and were surprising and ambitious in different ways. And there were different personalities to respond and react to, even for me.”

“It was so much fun getting to know other talented artists, including the production team for the show,” she added.

