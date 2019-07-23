Blown Away star Momo says Netflix judges “didn’t get” her glass blowing concepts

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

There’s no doubt that becoming a glassblower takes some skill, hard work and dedication. The Netflix series, Blown Away, shows us that in a matter of episodes.

From functional drinking glasses to botanical-themed sculptures, the contestants on Blown Away had their work cut out for them every week.

It was Deborah Czeresko who won the show, leaving Janusz Poźniak in second place. And if you’ve ever wondered what it would really be like to take part in a Netflix competition series, then wonder no more.

We spoke to Momo from Netflix’s Blown Away to find out more about the glass blowing competition!

SEE ALSO: Netflix: Who is the Taco Chronicles narrator? Meet the man behind the voice!

Netflix’s Blown Away: Who is Momo Schafer?

It’s clear from the Netflix competition that 24-year-old Momo, or Momoko, Schafer has some serious skill when it comes to glass blowing. After studying ceramics for five years at high school she decided that she wanted to pursue a career in glassblowing as glass was her favourite material to work with. Combining her Japanese heritage with many of the pieces created on Blown Away, Momo made it to episode 6 – the Pop Art Blowup challenge – of the show. Netflix: How do the contestants make it onto Blown Away? Although it may not apply to all of the contestants on the show. Momo was scouted for the Netflix series. The creative director of the series emailed her relentlessly to get Momo onto the programme. The 24-year-old had some doubts over appearing on a TV show, but after learning of its affiliation with the world-recognised Corning Museum of Glass, Momo agreed to take part. Is the competition real on Netflix series? As far as Blown Away goes, the competition was fierce. However, Momo did add that everyone was very friendly. To make the TV series on glass blowing possible – combining two very different worlds – the team of glassblowers and TV crew had to work together to make the show safe for the contestants and seamless for viewers. Who did Momo think would win Blown Away season 1? When asked who she thought would win the Netflix competition Momo replied: “Deborah”. She added that she formed a good friendship with Deborah and that the experience brought them together. Deborah herself says on the show that her personality can be “polarizing” but Momo said that she “adores her”. What was Blown Away really like behind the scenes? Each episode of Blown Away details a period of time allocated to make the artwork. And it turns out that the competition does actually follow those strict times – there’s no leniency in the workroom! The lighting challenge in episode 3 saw the judges give Momo some harsh criticism. We asked her if she thought the judging was fair or if their own personal tastes came into it. Momo said:

It was clear that the judges sometimes didn’t understand my ideas and many of the explanations I gave of my concepts didn’t make it onto the show.

Blown Away: What is Momo Schafer doing now?

In 2018 Momoko completed a year-long residency with the Worcester Center for Craft and received a full scholarship to Pilchuck Glass School in Seattle, Washington.

She’s now finished her scholarship and plans on looking into new glass techniques in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and taking on more residencies wherever she can.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE

WATCH BLOWN AWAY SERIES 1 ON NETFLIX NOW.