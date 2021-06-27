Visit the Bolt Farm Treehouse from World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Locations explored!











The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals dropped onto Netflix on June 18th. As if anyone needed any more reasons to jump on board a plane, be warned that just one episode of The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals will bring on the holiday blues.

At a time when a vacation is at the top of everyone’s priority list, the streaming service is bringing the holiday vibes to us.

The Bolt Farm and Alpaca Treehouses are featured during the ‘Trees ‘N Zzzs’ episode. For anyone wanting to know more about the Netflix show’s locations, here’s a look at the incredible holiday homes featured!

Screenshot: worlds most amazing vacation rentals

Visit the Bolt Farm Treehouse as seen on Netflix!

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals takes viewers to the Bolt Farm Treehouse during season 1 episode 5.

Located in Charleston, South Carolina, the Bolt Farm Treehouse is comprised of the ‘Friends and Family Treehouse’, the ‘Honeymoon Treehouse’, the ‘Luxe Dome’ and the ‘XL Dome’.

The holiday getaway was created by couple Seth & Tori Bolt. To spend a night in the ‘Friends and Family Treehouse’ or the ‘Honeymoon Treehouse’ it costs $545. Book your trip via the company’s website here.

Alpaca Treehouse

The Alpaca Treehouse is also featured in episode 5. The holiday rental is located in Atlanta, Georgia within a bamboo forest!

The unique location is booked up until September 2021. To stay there for the night it costs £284 as per the Alpaca Treehouse Air Bnb page. The treehouse features two beds and 1.5 bathrooms.

As well as stays at the treehouse, various experiences and llama yoga are also available for anyone who’d want to give it a go!

World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: La Villa Bonita Tepoztlan Mexico

Besides the treehouses featured on the Netflix series, the vacation rentals trio visit many more holiday locations including La Villa Bonita in Tepoztlan, Mexico.

Providing travellers with something different, La Villa Bonita offers culinary vacations as seen on the Gourmet Escapes episode.

Megan, Jo and Luis visit the Mexican kitchen and now, everyone else can, too. Head over to the website where a vacation package is priced at $1329. Visitors can book trips during specific seasons including Wildflower and Harvest Season and go on a Mountain Harvest Wild Mushroom Locavore Adventure!

And stay up to date with La Villa Bonita via YouTube.

Screenshot: worlds most amazing vacation rentals

