Love Island 2021: Meet Brad McClelland on Instagram!











Brad McClelland has been announced as one of the Love Island 2021 contestants. The seventh series kicks off on June 28th on ITV!

Get ready for enviable bikini bodies, poolside antics, couples drama and a whole lot of “I’ve got a text!“. One of the most-watched dating shows is back with a load of hotties looking for love.

Teachers, models, operations leads, you name it, there’s a real mixed bag of people on Love Island this year. The contestants are ready for a summer of love – and if not the ‘big L’, at least some fun!

Who is Brad McClelland?

Brad McClelland is one of the Love Island season 7 contestants.

He’s 26 years old and hails from Northumberland.

By the looks of Brad’s ITV Love Island profile, he’s a very sociable lad: “I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people.“

He also comes off very chilled, adding: “I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?“

Brad McClelland: Job

The Love Island contestants have all kinds of jobs, from former page 3 girls to semi-pro footballers.

Brad works as a labourer and when asked by ITV what his colleagues would say about him, he said: “I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.“

Doing “as little as possible” in the villa may not get Brad very far as Love Island fans will know, house favourites tend to pull their weight – cue Curtis Pritchard making the morning coffees!

Brad’s Instagram

Brad can be found on Instagram @brad_mcclell with 28.4k followers.

By the looks of his account, he’s been on IG since 2017 and enjoys a good mirror selfie, gym progress pics and more than a few nights out!

In his Love Island intro, Brad said that his ex was blonde haired and blue eyed and now he’s looking for the opposite – Shannon watch out!

