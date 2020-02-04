Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Chase is back in 2020 for its thirteenth series. The show, which has been running since 2009, is hosted by Bradley Walsh.

The comedian, actor, singer and, of course, TV presenter has appeared on many a-show. However, he is synonymous with the hit ITV quiz show.

Episode 123 aired on Tuesday, February 4th on ITV. And while many viewers found the show entertaining, as usual, others were very unhappy with the Chase episode.

So, why are viewers saying that The Chase is fixed? And what’s it got to do with Bradley Walsh?

The Chase: Bradley Walsh ‘fix’ rumours

Popular quiz show, The Chase, sees regular folk go up against some of the World’s brightest brains in a bid to win a cash prize.

Fans of The Chase are often drawn into the excitement, with tonnes of viewers on the edge of their seats joining in with the quiz show. However, it looks like a February 2020 episode has got some people miffed.

Viewers of the 5 pm episode took to Twitter on Tuesday, February 4th to suggest that the show’s host, Bradley Walsh, was intentionally reading the questions super-slow.

One Twitter user wrote: “Not Impressed at all with the sloth speed reading by Bradley Walsh at all today…really not fair this guy did brilliant and deserved the best chance….disappointed with the show today really disappointed !!!”

Another said: “£80,000 up for grabs in the final chase and that’s the slowest I’ve ever heard Bradley read out the questions. Bad form.”

Is Bradley really reading slowly?

The subject of Bradley Walsh reading the Chase questions out slower for some people than others has come up time and time again.

The topic has come up so much so that the host has actually spoken out about the suggestion.

According to Metro, Bradley said in 2017: “We have lawyers on the floor to watch all of this. I read the questions at exactly the same speed for both. Don’t forget, if I’ve got Mark Labbett answering questions for two minutes and I’ve got a team answering for two minutes, the team aren’t going to be quicker.”

