Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad is a brand new series to ITV in 2020.

The man that makes The Chase the entertaining show that we all love is taking on a range of new – and sometimes terrifying – experiences with his son, Barney.

Barney often puts his dad up to things he definitely wouldn’t usually do including ice climbing and dog sledding!

So, what happened during episode 4 of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad?

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad episode 4

Episode 4 of Breaking Dad saw Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, taking on a new array of activities.

Barney flew a plane while Bradley was a (petrified) passenger. And the pair also decided to become real-life cowboys.

The rodeo experience didn’t end as well as it began though with the Chase presenter in agony!

Did Bradley Walsh hurt his back?

Yes! Bradley sustained three broken bones in the bottom of his back.

The father-of-two ended up in the hospital following the injury. However, he’s now recovered.

Fans reacted to Bradley’s injury on Twitter. Many disapproved of the Walsh father and son duo taking part in bull riding. However, others sympathised with Bradley.

One Twitter user wrote: “Karma. Bulls are not here for our entertainment. No non-human animal is.”

Another said: “Rodeos are barbaric. People really need to find a proper sport that doesn’t include making animals suffer for “entertainment.”

Ouch! Broken back bones for Bradley after riding the bronco bull. Got a great relationship with his son Barney – lovely to watch #BreakingDad (Literally) — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 29, 2020

As soon as Bradley fall off the bull, you could hear he cracked his back#BreakingDad pic.twitter.com/Ku7LsrwY8n — Jonsta (@Jonsta1990) January 29, 2020

