Who is Selling Sunset star Brett Oppenheim's girlfriend in 2021?











After huge success with its first season back in 2019, Netflix series Selling Sunset is back in 2021 with season 5. The show dropped 10 new episodes onto the streaming service on November 24th.

Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzerald, Maya Vander and the rest of the Oppenheim Group realtors are back to list more houses and make some humungous profits. There’s relationship drama brewing on Selling Sunset right from the word go in 2021, so let’s find out more about who Brett Oppenheim’s girlfriend is.

Who is Brett from Selling Sunset?

Brett Oppenheim is Senior Vice President of The Oppenheim Group. His twin brother, Jason, is the President and Founder of the company.

Brett and Jason were born in California on April 12th, 1977 making the twins 44 years old.

While Jason takes a more central role on the Netflix series, Brett is always present in the Oppenheim office and sits alongside his brother on the show. The brothers are reportedly worth an estimated $50m each.

Brett Oppenheim’s girlfriend in 2021

During Selling Sunset season 3, Brett was casually dating Katya Dmitrenco.

However, season 5 shows Brett with his new girlfriend, Tina Louise. Tina can be seen sitting on Brett’s lap at Nico and Zelda’s birthday party during Selling Sunset season 5, episode 5.

Brett went ‘Instagram official’ with Tina Louise in 2021 and has posted a variety of photos of himself with his new bae to the ‘gram.

Tina Louise on Instagram

Brett appears to have settled down with Australian born Tina who is now based in LA. As per her Instagram bio, Tina is the co-owner of a vegan Mexican food restaurant named Sugar Taco and she’s vegan herself.

Tina shares both German and Australian flags on her IG bio, so we can assume that this is a clue of her heritage.

Judging by her profile, Tina is a huge fan of tattoos and the gym and also looks remarkably similar to Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald who is Jason Oppenheim’s ex – Perhaps the twins have similar taste!

Follow Brett’s girlfriend on Instagram @tinalouise where she has 2.6m followers.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX FROM NOVEMBER 24TH

