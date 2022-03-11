Briana Latrise’s boyfriend Chris is helping her build bridges on GUHH













Growing Up Hip Hop season 6 is in full swing in 2022 and episode 30 came with a shock for some of the WeTV show’s cast members. Briana Latrise has been a cast member on the show since 2016 and it looks like she’s getting all the feels in season 6.

Her boyfriend, Chris, is part of a family that Briana has had a rocky road with in the past but many GUHH fans are taking to Twitter in 2022 to say they’re seeing a new side to the star and that Chris is helping Briana to rebuild some bridges. So, let’s find out more about Briana’s boyfriend, Chris…

Who is Briana Latrise?

Growing Up Hip Hop’s Briana Latrise is the daughter of executive producer Kendu Isaacs.

She’s appeared on the WeTV for the past six years and viewers have seen her go through a lot in her relationships in past seasons, but it seems that her romance with Chris is pretty positive from the off during season 6.

Briana is a mother to her nine-year-old son named Mercury Turner. She often takes to the ‘gram with her son and keeps her 237K followers up-to-date with the latest in her life @brianalatrise.

Briana Latrise introduces her boyfriend on GUHH

During Growing Up Hip Hop season 6 episode 30, Briana can be seen making food and having drinks with her boyfriend, Chris.

Chris had travelled across the country to see her and also said that he’d tried to contact Briana via Instagram but she hadn’t got back to him, so it seems that he’s had an interest in her for some time.

Chris is Growing Up Hip Hop star Pepa’s nephew and Egypt’s cousin. Given Briana’s history with Egypt and Pepa, she was a bit concerned about how his family would feel about them being together.

Briana said during episode 30: “So, here’s the crazy tea, I meet Chris. Chris is cool. I meet Chris through TeeTee, TeeTee’s cool. Totally forgot that both of these people are related to the Pep Squad. Chris is Pep’s nephew and Egypt’s older cousin. Me and Egypt have a little funk, I guess.“

Twitter reacts to Briana Latrise’s boyfriend

From the beginning it seemed that Chris was keen to get Briana and his family to tolerate one another and many GUHH viewers were all for the relationship: “I really like Pep’s nephew for Briana. He has the right energy for her.“

Others tweeted that they think that Briana and Chris’ romance is cute: “I love seeing this side of Briana“.

However, some people are yet to be convinced that the GUHH couple is a good match: “Idk about Briana & this Chris guy the verdict is still out this one!“.

