Taskmaster's Bridget Christie is a comedian, writer and Edinburgh Fringe regular













Greg Davies and Alex Horne are back in 2022 with a brand new series of Taskmaster. The Channel 4 comedy series is back for season 13 and features a brand new line-up in the cast. All kinds of tasks are to be set for the cast members in 2022 and Alex and Greg appear to be loving every second of it, judging by the series 13 trailer.

Judi Love, Chris Ramsey, Ardal O’Hanlon, Sophie Duker and Bridget Christie make up this year’s Taskmaster panel. So, let’s find out more about Bridget, including her career, family and more…

Who is Bridget Christie?

Bridget Christie is a comedian and writer who hails from Gloucester.

She was born in 1971 and is best known for her stand-up shows and performances at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

As per her website, Bridget’s stand-up career kicked off in 2005 and, during her career, she’s won many awards including a Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show, the 2014 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Best Comedy, the 2015 Chortle Award for Best Tour, a 2014 Hospital 100 Club Award for Performance and Theatre and more.

The 50-year-old has had success in radio, too and had her own BBC Radio 4 series in 2013 called Bridget Christie Minds the Gap. It was renewed for a second season in 2015.

Bridget Christie on Taskmaster

During her career, Bridget has won awards for her comedy work, her radio series and for her writing. She was awarded Red Magazine’s Women of the Year Award in 2015 and she was 2015’s winner of Marie Claire’s Women at the Top Awards.

Now, Channel 4 viewers can get to know Bridget as she’s been cast as a panel member on Taskmaster in 2022.

Joining Judi Love, Chris Ramsey and co in the lineup, Bridget is set to have to take part in all kinds of tasks for comedy value in season 13.

Is Bridget on Instagram?

Yes, Bridget Christie is on Instagram but her account is private. She can be found under the handle @bridget.christie.14 with over 3K followers.

In her IG bio, Bridget includes links to her gig dates and BBC radio series.

She’s also on Twitter at @BridgetChristie with around 22K followers. Bridget writes in her bio that she’s a “clown for hire” and includes links to her radio show, gig dates and her stand-up show on Netflix.

Looking at Bridget’s Twitter, she appears to keep her fans as up-to-date as possible and as per Comedy, she’s set to star in a new Channel 4 comedy series in 2022 about menopause.

Bridget is married to Stewart Lee and the pair tied the knot in 2006. Bridget and Stewart have two children together.

A TV show? About a 50 year old menopausal woman? YES!!! YES PLEASE!!!! https://t.co/mDpCxy9xXB — Bridget Christie (@BridgetChristie) March 14, 2022

