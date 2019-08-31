Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s been twelve years since Britain’s Got Talent first launched in 2007 and over the years viewers have seen true talent and some seriously strange acts.

Now, the winners over the years are all being brought together for a new competition.

Twelve years after winning Britain’s Got Talent, Paul Potts will be back on stage for the first-ever series of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

He truly has had a ‘rags to riches’ life story and was the first person to win the show. So, let’s take a look at Paul Potts from near-bankruptcy to making millions.

Paul Potts: Debt

In an interview with The Telegraph, Paul Potts described a childhood where second-hand things were the norm. He said: “We had everything we needed but not necessarily everything we wanted”.

At one point in time, Paul worked at Waitrose earning £1.62 an hour, his wage then rose to £2.70 in 1989.

The singer worked mainly in retail and factories before landing himself in £30,000 of debt by 2007.

Behind with mortgage payments, Paul had to take action by calling a debt helpline and arranged a payment plan.

Paul Potts’ net worth

Today Paul’s financial situation is very different from his days before Britain’s Got Talent.

The 48-year-old auditioned for the talent show in 2007 and went on to have every success.

He has an Instagram following of around 3,000 and a huge 34,000 followers on Twitter (@paulpottsmusic).

Paul’s Insta feed shows how he’s managed to create a life travelling the world living out his passion.

He said in an interview with The Telegraph: “I’m happy being able to do what I love doing. And in order to continue doing that I know I need to keep money coming in for my agent, my management company and the record labels that I work with”.

It turns out that the Bristol-born singer is pretty careful with his cash and doesn’t splurge on fast cars or unnecessary things. Like many of us, Paul is said to enjoy a good clothes shop, though.

Classic FM say that Paul’s worth is estimated at $10 million in 2019.

Is Paul Potts married?

Yes! Paul is married to Julie-Ann Potts and the pair met one another online.

Within a year of meeting each other, Paul and Julie were walking down the aisle in 2003 after they found love at first click.

It turns out that as well as being one of the most successful singers to come out of BGT, Paul also managed to bag himself the woman of his dreams, too!

I’m will be #BGTChampions, this evening at 8pm on ITV and STV. Follow @BGT on your social media to get behind the scenes. All the performances from the series will be available to watch in full on Britain’s Got Talent’s YouTube channel each week.’ pic.twitter.com/8KLk0ZQOeW — Paul Potts (@paulpottsmusic) August 31, 2019

