Get to know HGTV's Brittany Picolo-Ramos, host of Selling the Big Easy!











“This house is so yummy, I wanna cover it in powdered sugar and eat it.” – Brittany Picolo-Ramos has a distinct way of selling homes and so far, so good as she has an estimated net worth of $2.5m. Selling the Big Easy is back in 2021 for a brand new season.

New Orleans native Brittany Picolo-Ramos shows prospective home buyers around their dream pads and also helps sellers get their houses up to scratch. Brittany is a real estate agent turned HGTV reality star who is based in Louisiana. So, let’s find out more about the Selling the Big Easy host.

Screenshot: The Chateau | Selling the Big Easy

Who is Brittany Picolo-Ramos?

Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, Brittany Picolo-Ramos is certainly the perfect woman for the job when it comes to house-hunting in NOLA.

She’s 37 years old and was born on July 11th, 1984.

Brittany has a YouTube channel which she launched in 2020. Her channel features all kinds of videos from travelling tours to clothes hauls, Q and A videos with her brother, Joel, and makeup tutorials.

Is Brittany married?

Yes, Brittany Picolo-Ramos is married. She and her husband, Marcos, got married in 2006 when she was 21 and he was 20.

Today, they’ve been together for 15 years and are expecting their second child in 2021.

In October 2020, Brittany opened up on her YouTube channel about suffering two miscarriages. As of October 2021, Brittany is 34 weeks pregnant and she and Marcos also have a daughter named Sophiana.

Brittany Picolo-Ramos’ career explored

Vibrant real estate agent Brittany attended the University of New Orleans from 2003 to 2007 and graduated with a degree in Business Administration as per her LinkedIn page.

Her degree clearly put her in good stead for the rest of her career as she went on to become the Team Leader of the Picolo-Ramos Team of Keller Williams Realty Inc from 2015-2019.

Today she’s a co-owner and realtor at Godwyn Realty alongside her husband. Plus, Brittany is, of course, the host of Selling the Big Easy on HGTV.

Brittany works with her family including her brother, Joel, on Selling the Big Easy and at Godwyn & Stone.

