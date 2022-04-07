RHOC fans are unconvinced Vicki didn't know truth of ex Brooks' cancer storyline













Vicki Gunvalson, Jo De La Rosa and Jeana Keough were some of the first-ever Real Housewives on Bravo’s RHOC. The show first kicked off in 2006 and 16 seasons later, The Real Housewives of Orange County is still going strong. There have been many changes over the years on RHOC and a shed-load of drama.

While the Tres Amigas – Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson – were often the centre of a lot of drama on RHOC, new additions such as Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke also brought their A-Game in the drama department. Besides the housewives on the show, the husbands on RHOC are also partial to having a juicy storyline. So, let’s find out more about Brooks Ayers from The Real Housewives of Orange County and his cancer scare…

RHOC: Who is Brooks Ayers?

Brooks Ayers was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County back in 2012 when he was in a relationship with the ‘OG of the OC’, Vicki Gunvalson.

Vicki began dating Brooks in 2010 and he first appeared on RHOC during season 7 in 2012.

Brooks can be found on Twitter with around 19K followers @BrooksAyers in 2022.

Brooks from Housewives of Orange County’s cancer explored

During RHOC, Brooks said that he had been diagnosed with, and was being treated for, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Fellow cast member Meghan King famously queried Brooks’ cancer treatment during season 10 but he stuck by his statement of suffering from stage three non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In 2015, Brooks released a statement apologising for faking hospital documents. As per E! Online, he said: “Words cannot express the deep regret that I have in fabricating documents to ‘prove’ to the world that I, in fact, have cancer. What I did was wrong and inexcusable. I acted alone…”

Despite admitting that he faked hospital documents, Brooks said it didn’t mean that he never had cancer. As per PEOPLE in 2016, Brooks said: “Again, just because I am exercising my right to NOT share my actual medical records doesn’t mean that I am guilty of making something like this up. Who even would question anyone dealing with this disease?“.

Fans think Vicki must’ve known truth about Brooks

Some RHOC fans can’t understand how Vicki Gunvalson wouldn’t have known about her boyfriend’s cancer scare. One tweeted: “Vicki, Brooks, and the Cancer Lie will always be the most scandalous and shameful storyline. I don’t know why Vicki is trying to act like others have brought that level as well.“

But others are still trying to work out whether Vicki knew the extent of Brooks’ situation or not: “So does this comment mean Vicki is uncertain Brooks had cancer “Only knew what was told to me” strange comment“.

One fan tweeted: “The reruns of season 10 of RHOC and brooks cancer storyline is so crazy. The fact he was lying the whole time and Vicki supposedly didn’t know baffles my mind… the f***ing drama of these old seasons though!!“

Another tweeted: “…the cancer scam was all Brooks. Vicki was never lying, she genuinely believed him. She just didn’t handle the aftermath well because she was probably… embarrassed.“

I truly think Vicki thought Brooks had cancer, THEN things started to play out and she didn't know what to believe… #RHOC🍊 — NellyBoyyy (@nellyboyyy) November 2, 2015

