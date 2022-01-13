Get to know Bruce Elieff, Dr Jen reveals the ex who sued her on RHOC











Real Housewives of Orange County fans have been introduced to newbie Jen Armstrong in 2022. The doctor joined the Bravo show for season 16 alongside Noella Bergener. Dr Jen is friends with former housewife of the OC Braunwyn Windham Burke and judging by the 2022 season so far, she’s settling in well with most of the women in the cast.

As the RHOC season 16 episodes air each week, both viewers and Jen’s RHOC castmates are getting to know her better. It’s never good to judge a book by its cover and it seems that there is a lot more to Dr Jen than first appears. So, let’s find out more about who Bruce Elieff is.

Jen Armstrong mentions Bruce Elieff on RHOC

Born and raised in Laguna Beach, Jen Armstrong is a successful doctor who runs three practices in Southern California. She’s the provider in her family and is a mother to three young children.

During RHOC season 16 episode 6, Dr Jen mentions that she was sued three days into her marriage to her husband, Ryne, by her ex-boyfriend.

Her ex, Bruce Elieff, sued her for $850k. Jen also said on RHOC that she dated Bruce after her father died. During the Bravo show, she said that her father passed away the day before she took the test to get into med school. So, we can assume that she and Bruce were dating in the late 2000’s.

Who is Bruce Elieff?

Dr Jen and Bruce Elieff got together after her father died and she said that she was drawn to Bruce as he was “interesting” and he was also wealthy. The pair split in 2013.

Bruce is estimated to be in his late fifties or early sixties, making him around 20 years Jen’s senior.

He’s the CEO and Chairman of SunCal Companies which specialises in residential and commercial property as per his LinkedIn page.

Is Bruce on social media?

Bruce Elieff can be found on Instagram @bruceelieff. However, his account is privatised.

He doesn’t appear to be on Twitter, but he can be found on Facebook.

Bruce has a daughter named Kendra, however, her IG page is set to private, too.

As per his LinkedIn page, he’s based in Irvine, California.

