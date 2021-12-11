Get to know Bruce Stephenson from Netflix’s Twentysomethings











Netflix dropped a brand new show on December 10th, 2021. Twentysomethings is a reality show that sees eight ‘twentysomethings’ live together in two shared houses. Four boys and four girls are embarking on a new life in America’s fastest-growing city – Austin, Texas.

Michael, Bruce, Keauno, Kamari, Abbey, Isha, Raquel and Natalie are ready to begin ‘adulting’ in Austin and experience something totally unique on the show together. From finding love to finding themselves, settling into a new city and leaving behind old jobs and their families, there’s a lot to take in for the Twentysomethings.

What is Netflix’s Twentysomethings?

Twentysomethings is a brand new Netflix series made up of six episodes that launched on December 10th, 2021.

Eight young people from all over America move to Austin to start a new life.

The ‘Twentysomethings’ all have age in common, but they have different jobs, upbringings and desires for their time in Austin. They’ve all moved to Austin for different reasons and from December 10th, viewers can see their journeys unfold.

Who is Twentysomethings’ Bruce?

Bruce Stephenson is 23 years old and comes from Greenville, South Carolina.

He works in the insurance sector and, by the looks of his LinkedIn page, he has his own company that offers auto, commercial and home insurance. Bruce has worked for Stephenson Insurance for just over a year.

Bruce studied marketing at university and as per his website, “He’s passionate about everything from sports and live theatre to beer and ice cream”.

He’s 5’11 and has acting and modelling experience and clearly enjoys the gym!

Meet Bruce Stephenson on Instagram

Netflix star Bruce can be found on Instagram @thebruceislooze with almost 5k followers.

As per Bruce’s Instagram Story on December 11th, he’s good friends with Love Is Blind stars Barnett and Amber.

Bruce is clearly a big fan of the outdoors, the gym, hanging out with friends and travelling, judging by his IG page.

