Bruno Tonioli singing could be the highlight of Strictly Come Dancing 2019!

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing wouldn’t be the same show without one particular judge.

Bruno Tonioli brings the sass each week sitting alongside Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel-Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 kicked off from September 7th with comedian Chris Ramsay, actor Kelvin Fletcher, social media star Saffron Barker, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and many others ready to take on the challenge of dancing.

It turns out that the show’s Italian judge is a man of many talents as Strictly Come Dancing 2019 sees Bruno Tonioli singing!

Bruno Tonioli: Career

Bruno is probably most recognised for appearing as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

But, that’s not always been his job. In the eighties, at the age of 18, Bruno was a part of dance companies La Grande Eugene and the Lindsay Kemp Company.

His dance career was so successful he danced in music videos, including Elton John’s I’m Still Standing.

Bruno Tonioli: Singing

Because of Bruno’s fame in the dance world, his other talents may not be as well known.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge can speak five languages including Italian, English, Portuguese, Spanish, and French and he’s is actually a singer, too!

Bruno was a part of Eurovision group Duke and The Aces in 1980. Bruno and his group performed Love Is Alive, but unfortunately, they finished in 7th place.

How long has Bruno been a judge?

Not that you’d expect it but totally OTT Bruno came from humble beginnings. He was born in Ferrara – a small town in northeastern Italy.

In 2004 he was cast as one of the four judges on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. Bruno is very well-known for his colourful descriptions of the dancers’ performances. According to a 2017 report, Bruno earns around £200,000 – £249,999 for his work on Strictly.

