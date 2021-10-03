Renovation Island star Bryan Baeumler's net worth explored











HGTV is the go-to channel for all things home decor, renovation and flipping. The USA channel is home to many hit shows including Selling the Big Easy, Good Bones, Home Town and much more.

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are the hosts of Renovation Inc and Renovation Island on HGTV. So, let’s find out more about the couple. How did they get to where they are today? What’s their background? Here’s a look at Bryan Baeumler’s net worth!

Who is Bryan Baeumler?

Bryan Baeumler is a Canadian TV host, a businessman and a connoisseur of construction.

He’s 47 years old and was born in Ontario, Canada.

Bryan’s father was an aircraft engineer and he learned many tricks of the trade from him. At 14 years old he started his career as a handyman and, by the looks of things, has been unstoppable since.

Bryan’s family explored

As well as being a successful businessman and TV show host, Bryan is married to wife Sarah and, together, they have four children. Their names are Quintyn Werner, Charlotte Anne, Lincoln Wolfgang and Josephine Judith.

Bryan can be found on Instagram with almost 300k followers where he writes that he’s a “dad that builds stuff“. It’s safe to say that he does a lot more than that, but there’s nothing like a bit of modesty…

Follow Bryan on IG @bryanbaeumler to keep up with the latest in his life.

What is Bryan Baeumler’s net worth?

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler have been married since 2004 and over the years have amassed a joint fortune of $20m as per Distractify.

Speaking to TRNTO in 2020, Sarah said: “Bryan and I are both very hard workers, but we always make sure that nothing takes priority over our relationship and our family.“

After building a successful construction company, Bryan launched an air cargo brokerage as per Distractify but later moved into the TV world, with shows such as Disaster DIY, as construction is his passion.

