Is Buddy Bell married? My Big Fat Fabulous Life star's love life revealed











My Big Fat Fabulous Life is onto its ninth season in 2021. Whitney Way Thore documents her life on the series and viewers can come along for the highs and the lows. As well as Whitney’s family, her good friends also star in the series.

Buddy Bell is one of Whitney’s best friends who has appeared on the show since its very beginning. The ups and downs of Buddy’s life have also been featured on the TLC show over the years. So, let’s get to know more about Whitney’s bestie…

Who is Buddy Bell?

Buddy Bell is a cast member on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life. His full name is Luby Francis Bell III.

He’s 38 years old and as per Stars Offline, he was born on November 28th, 1983.

As he’s appeared on the TLC since 2015, a lot of Buddy’s life has been documented on TV. This includes his battles with addiction, his love life and more.

Is Buddy Bell married?

No, it doesn’t appear that Buddy is married just yet.

A break-up with his ex, Brittany, was documented on My Big Fat Fabulous Life but Buddy now has a new girlfriend called Courtney.

Judgin by social media, it looks like Buddy and Courtney have been together about a year. Courtney is on Instagram @kourtneywitha_c_, however the account is privatized.

The couple sparked wedding rumours in March 2021 when they attended a wedding and Courtney caught the bride’s bouquet. This traditionally would mean that Courtney would be next to get married. Buddy took to IG to share the moment and captoined the video: “Uh oh y’all“.

Meet Buddy on Instagram

Buddy can be fund on Instagram @thebuddybell with 160k followers. He mainly posts cute couples photos of himself and his girlfriend to IG as well as pics of his pets and some intriguing throwback snaps.

The reality TV star and best friend of Whitney Way Thore has his own podcast called “This Podcast Doesn’t Matter” which he cites in his IG bio.

By the looks of Buddy’s account, he and Courtney have an adorable french bulldog together named Scout. Scout even has his own IG page @scouts_frenchigram.

