James Martin brings us all the cooking goodness we need on a Saturday morning. The chef hosts James Martin’s Saturday Morning which sees all kinds of foodie guests on the ITV show each week.

Episode 17 (Saturday, February 29th 2020) saw chefs Clare Smyth and Lenny Carr-Roberts on the show as well as actor Greg Wise, Ali Pope and drinks expert Oz Clarke.

Chocolatier Ali Pope showcased chocolate truffles during the episode. And Celebrating St Davids Day 2020, Ali featured some Welsh chocolate liqueurs on the show and well as traditional Bara Brith, too.

Ali Pope: Chocolate

Two tops chefs, Clare Smyth and Lenny Carr-Roberts, as well as actor Greg Wise, featured on episode 17 of James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

Ali Pope also appeared on the show to show off her range of Welsh chocolate.

With the help of James, Ali created some chocolate truffles while Clare Smyth and Lenny Carr-Roberts tried out her Barra Brith.

The Little Welsh Chocolate Company

Ali’s company, The Little Welsh Chocolate Company, makes chocolate “the nice way”.

Their chocolate bars are handcrafted, made with local ingredients and organic essential oils.

See The Little Welsh Chocolate Company’s full range online. As seen on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, the bars come in a range of flavours from smooth milk chocolate to milk chocolate and salted caramel and milk chocolate and orange.

A box of twelve Welsh liqueur truffles cost £13.95 while individual chocolate bars cost £4.50 each.

