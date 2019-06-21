Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It looks like ITV had ventured into becoming a modelling agency as the 2019 villa is packed full of the best looking Islanders we’ve seen yet.

Yet another model has made her way into the Love Island villa, all 5 ft 10 of her.

Arabella Chi sashayed her way into the Spanish love nest looking flawless from head to toe.

She’s got heads turning all over the place and isn’t afraid to crack on with who she wants to.

Here’s where to buy Arabella’s sunglasses from Love Island episode 16!

Love Island: Arabella’s sunglasses

The 28-year-old model waltzed into the villa and plonked herself down on a sun lounger in episode 16 – talk about an understated entrance!

Arabella, cool as a cucumber, oozed confidence as she joined the rest of the Islanders in Majorca.

She donned a bikini and wedges and topped off her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

You can get a similar pair from Missguided for £36 online.

Love Island: Arabella’s shades are probably more high-end

Considering that Arabella’s been in the modelling industry for ten years we’d take a guess and say she’s opted for something more high-end than Missguided eye-wear.

With this in mind, if you want to splash out you can bag yourself a pair of gold-rimmed cat eye sunglasses from Prada for around £270.

Designer brand Guess also has a pair which are similar for around £80.

Arabella Chi’s sunglasses: Bag an eye-wear bargain with Missguided

Alternatively, if you’re on a budget head over to Missguided where you can purchase a very similar pair of classes for under £5!

They have black cat eye sunglasses with a metal rim frame on offer for £4.80.

Unfortunately, Arabella’s sunglasses aren’t part of the Love Island x Polaroid range but you can buy the Missguided pair online here.

Get Arabella’s swimwear from episode 16

If Arabella’s metallic bikini is what caught your eye from episode 16 then look no further.

Head over to I Saw It First to get a similar one for £18.

Or if you’re into her promo shoot look then you can get her exact swimsuit for £19 from PrettyLittleThing.

The flattering halterneck ring belted swimming costume also comes in all white rather than striped.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY AT 9 PM ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD.