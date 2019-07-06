Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

What would Love Island be without the all-important Flackster? We can safely say it wouldn’t be the same as the 39-year-old host brings more than just commentary to the show.

As she catwalks into the villa for each and every recoupling, Caroline is a shoulder to cry on for the Islanders and forms such close bonds with them that she even jumps to their defence on Twitter!

In July 2019 Caroline was seen to have a Twitter spat with Strictly Come Dancing’s James Jordan over Islander Anna Vakili.

Caroline Flack has become synonymous with Love Island after being host of the ITV show since it first started in 2015.

As well as turning the nation green with envy at her enviable new figure in 2019, she’s now become something of a style icon with her very own River Island collection.

Here’s where to buy Caroline Flack’s initial necklace from the Love Island recoupling after Casa Amor!

Caroline Flack’s initial necklace

During the episode 26 recoupling Caroline came out looking like a bronzed goddess to pair up the Islanders.

She stunned in a leopard print dress from Selfridges and topped off her look with long blonde locks, natural makeup and a small gold initial necklace.

You can get the same double initial necklace as Caroline from Zara Taylor London.

The intricate necklace costs just £14 and is gold plated.

Where to buy Caroline’s heels from episode 26

If you only had your eyes on Caroline’s designer heels during episode 26 then you’re in luck because you can buy them from Kurt Geiger online.

Opt for a nude stiletto like Caroline’s here for £80.

Alternatively, if you prefer a lower heel you can get a pair for £60 from Kurt Geiger.

Buy Caroline Flack’s playsuit from Love Island Aftersun

If Caroline’s Aftersun look is more up your street then you can buy her colourful playsuit from River Island.

The floaty all-in-one is priced at £50 and comes in sizes 4-16.

Caroline has her own collection with River Island, however, this specific piece isn’t from there.

