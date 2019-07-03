Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Caroline Flack has always looked stunning but Love Island series 5 has seen a whole new Flackster! This year has seen her lose over a stone and there’s no denying Caroline looks great for it.

She’s been training with Bradley Simmonds and endured a 12-week detox which involved cutting sugar out of her diet.

This series the Love Island host has been slaying with her outfit choices at every possible opportunity. From playsuits to dresses, heels and more Caroline’s wardrobe has certainly been revamped.

Here’s everything you need to know about Caroline Flack’s leopard print dress, where to buy and more!

Caroline Flack leopard print dress

The dreaded moment the Islanders have to endure ensues when Caroline Flack struts through the Love Island doors.

Her appearance on the show means one thing – a recoupling is about to go down.

And while every viewer is probably sick and tired of Cazza striding through the villa, her dramatic entrances really are a Love Island tradition.

Episode 26 saw Caroline looking stunning with touselled blonde hair and wearing a leopard print dress.

Where to buy Caroline Flack’s leopard print dress

Caroline clearly loves a good designer label and this dress is no exception.

You can buy the leopard print number online from Selfridges.

The dress will set you back a hefty £260 but if it’s good enough for the Flack then it must be worth it!

Buy quickly, though, as it looks like they’re flying off the shelves!

What about Caroline’s necklace on Love Island episode 26?

As well as her animal print frock Caroline also sported a minimalist necklace.

Topping off her look with a necklace combining her initials C and F, Caroline looked flawless during episode 26’s recoupling.

You can get one very similar from Etsy or buy from Not On The Highstreet online here.

Twitter users were ready to criticise when they saw Caroline’s necklace with one writing: “Caroline’s necklace is so tight it’s moving every time she speaks and now I can’t look at anything else”.

