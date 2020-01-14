Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The British Isles may be cloudy and rainy in January 2020 but there’s one thing ready to brighten up everyone’s New Year – a brand new series of Winter Love Island!

The first episode of the new series kicked off from Sunday, January 12th at 9 pm.

And following shortly after was the well-known Aftersun show on January 13th. Laura Whitmore hosted her first Love Island Aftersun show live and according to viewers she “smashed it”.

The Irish beauty looked absolutely stunning for her first-ever episode, so let’s take a look at Laura Whitmore’s dress from Love Island Aftersun.

Love Island Aftersun: Laura Whitmore’s dress

Laura Whitmore strutted out onto the Aftersun set on Monday, January 13th for the very first time and she certainly made a good impression.

The TV presenter donned a blonde ponytail with flawless makeup topped off with a fuschia lip. Laura’s dress was the main spectacle of her look. She opted for a black mini dress with a collar, long sleeves and metallic pink edging.

You can purchase exactly the same dress as Laura’s online from Net-A-Porter for around £448. It comes from The Mighty Company and is described as “The Thames metallic textured and smooth leather mini dress.”

The striking dress was previously priced at over £1,000 but it is currently on offer for half price in sizes x small, small and medium.

OMG: The Love Island twins’ Tyga comment sees him ‘react’ on Twitter!

Laura’s dress had viewers divided

While some fans of Love Island Aftersun applauded Laura on her daring style choice for her first-ever episode, others weren’t so impressed.

One viewer took to Twitter and wrote: “Was Laura Whitmore wearing a bin liner preparing to be dumped from LoveIsland?”

However, another said: “NEED LAURA WHITMORE’S DRESS.”

Laura is clearly a lover of luxury items and she even had an outfit custom made by Hasan Hejazi for the new Winter series.

SEE ALSO: Love Island: Is Leanne wearing a wig? We investigate social media for answers!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 13TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK