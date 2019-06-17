Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island in 2019 has become something of a fashion show.

We’ve got all bases covered with the Love Island girls’ outfits from series 5.

You can bag yourself the girl’s looks on I Saw It First.

But purchasing the boys’ garments is a bit more tricky.

Here’s how to buy Michael’s pink top from Love Island episode 9…

Love Island episode 9: Michael’s pink top

You can buy Michael’s snug-fitting pink top online from Reiss.

The ‘soft pink’ polo costs £85.

The same design also comes in blue and is sold in sizes XS to XXL.

Buy Michael’s striped shirt from Love Island episode 12

Get yourself the same kind of shirt as Michael from boohooMan.

Prices range from £13-£20 for striped shirts from boohoo.

River Island also has a range of striped shirts available for around £25.

Buy Tommy’s white polo top online

Tommy Fury made his tan well and truly pop in this white short-sleeved top.

You can get the exact same shirt from River Island here.

The ‘Ecru slim-fit mesh knitted polo shirt’ costs £25 and also comes in black.

Anton and Tommy’s shirts from episode 10

Both Anton and Tommy dressed up to the nine’s when two new girls were entering the Love Island villa in episode 10.

Attempting to be the perfect gentlemen, Anton and Tommy prepared meals for their dates, Elma and Maura.

You can get their smart shirts for £75 each from Reiss.

Where to buy Michael’s grey polo shirt

For just £15 you can get Michael’s style with this long-sleeved grey polo top from boohooMAN.

Always opt for a slim-fitted option with t-shirt and polo tops if you’re going for the same snug-fitting look as the Love Island star.

