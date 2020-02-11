Warming up the bitterly cold British winter and bringing some serious drama to ITV2 is a brand new series of Love Island in 2020.
Winter Love Island kicked off in South Africa for the first time from Sunday, January 12th at 9 pm.
Love Island brings with it some seriously stunning garms this year and episode 27 saw Shaughna wearing a gorgeous green dress. So, let’s take a look at where to buy Shaughna’s dress and more.
Buy Shaughna’s green dress
Shaughna’s dress comes from the Love Island 2020 clothing partner I Saw It First.
You can bag the exact same ‘Sage Bengaline Hook And Eye Frill Hem Bodycon Dress’ dress for £25 online. Sizes six to 16 are currently still available as of February 11th 2020.
I Saw It First have a tonne more stunning dresses on sale that have been seen during the Winter Love Island series. Take a look at this bodycon ruffle sage dress.
Love Island: Where to buy this series’ ripped jeans
Both Natalia and Siannise have sported a trendy pair of ripped jeans during series 6.
Siannise paired the jeans with an army camo jacket during episode 27.
Available online for under £25, the jeans come from Rebellious Fashion. Buy a pair online here, or alternatively you can get a similar pair from I Saw It First in a darker shade.
