Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Warming up the bitterly cold British winter and bringing some serious drama to ITV2 is a brand new series of Love Island in 2020.

Winter Love Island kicked off in South Africa for the first time from Sunday, January 12th at 9 pm.

Love Island brings with it some seriously stunning garms this year and episode 27 saw Shaughna wearing a gorgeous green dress. So, let’s take a look at where to buy Shaughna’s dress and more.

Buy Shaughna’s green dress

Shaughna’s dress comes from the Love Island 2020 clothing partner I Saw It First.

You can bag the exact same ‘Sage Bengaline Hook And Eye Frill Hem Bodycon Dress’ dress for £25 online. Sizes six to 16 are currently still available as of February 11th 2020.

I Saw It First have a tonne more stunning dresses on sale that have been seen during the Winter Love Island series. Take a look at this bodycon ruffle sage dress.

TOTAL BABE : Get Demi Jones’ hair colour: Love Island 2020 star serves “Jessica Rabbit vibes”

Love Island: Where to buy this series’ ripped jeans

Both Natalia and Siannise have sported a trendy pair of ripped jeans during series 6.

Siannise paired the jeans with an army camo jacket during episode 27.

Available online for under £25, the jeans come from Rebellious Fashion. Buy a pair online here, or alternatively you can get a similar pair from I Saw It First in a darker shade.

NO WAY: Love Island: Does Priscilla have 20 siblings? Twitter reacts!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK