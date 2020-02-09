Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island 2020 is in full swing. The sixth series of the hit ITV show kicked off from Sunday, January 12th at 9 pm. There have been some sickly sweet moments, sour breakups and savage dumpings during the series.

Style icons of Instagram go into Love Island but there are certainly more than a few who come out of the show with a modelling contract or two.

Shaughna Phillips has been one of the stand-out characters of series 6. Let’s take a look at where to buy Shaughna’s lace trousers from episode 25.

Buy Shaughna’s lace trousers

Shaughna dons a pair of racy lace trousers during episode 25 of Winter Love Island.

By the looks of things, Paige Turley has also been spotted wearing the trousers in coral which come from the Love Island 2020 clothing partner, I Saw It First.

To bag yourself the same pair of bottoms head to their website here and they’re currently on offer for half price at £35.

The trousers are actually part of a co-ord, so you can purchase the matching sheer lace blazer online too, for £40. The co-ord comes in white, coral, sage and black.

Bag Molly’s black and white polka dot strappy playsuit

Episode 25 featured an awkward chat between rival Islanders Shaughna and Molly Smith.

The pair happened to meet up wearing almost identical outfits, both donning denim jackets for the face-off.

If you loved Molly’s black and white polka dot strappy playsuit from the episode then you can buy the exact same one online from I Saw It First for £22.50. As well as black and white, the playsuit comes in leopard print, zebra print, black, nude and more.

WHO MADE IT: Series 1-6: Which Love Island couples are still together?

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK