Musical talent certainly runs in American Idol star Cadence Baker’s family

Who is Cadence Baker on American Idol?

Cadence Baker is an auditionee on American Idol in 2022.

She’s 18 years old and hails from Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Cadence performed alongside her father during her American Idol audition and she chose to sing Whitney Houston’s I’m Your Baby Tonight.

In response to Cadence’s show-stopping performance of the famous song, Lionel Richie said that he “loved it” and Katy Perry admitted that she didn’t think that Cadence would be able to pull off the performance. Luke added that he thought it was one of the “best auditions he’s seen“, adding it was “awesome, awesome, awesome“.

Luke added that Cadence is a “star” and she is now off to the Hollywood stage of the show.

Cadence Baker’s family explored

Cadence said that her father and grandfather are her biggest inspirations musically and that she’s been singing since she was around four years old.

During her audition video, Cadence’s father says: “It’s really cool knowing that you’re doing this because I did it and it because your grandfather was doing it.“

She said that her grandfather has a recording studio and that he wrote the country hit song I Swear.

Is Cadence on Instagram?

Yes, Cadence can be found on Instagram with over 3.6K followers. She’s also on TikTok with over 1400 followers.

Follow singer-songwriter Cadence on Instagram @cadencebakerr. She first took to the ‘gram in 2017 but only has 13 posts at the time of writing.

Cadence’s TikTok features many videos of her performing and she sings all kinds of songs by artists including Whitney Houston and The Rolling Stones.

