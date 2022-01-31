Caleb Greenwood from 90 Day Fiancé’s job fits his nomadic lifestyle











90 Day Fiancé is back in 2022 with a brand new season of its spinoff series Before The 90 Days. Season 5 features Ximena and Mike, Gino and Jasmine, Kim and Usman, Memphis and Hamza and many more couples who are attempting to make their relationships work after finding love online.

Caleb and Alina are one of the season 5 couples who are trotting the globe in order to see whether their chemistry goes beyond the keyboard. Jogging shirtless onto TLC viewers’ screens is 28-year-old Caleb Greenwood. So, let’s find out more about the 90 Day Fiancé‘s job and much more.

Meet Caleb Greenwood from 90 Day Fiancé

Caleb Greenwood is a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5.

He’s 28 years old and comes from Chandler, Arizona.

Caleb has had one of the longer online relationships with his partner, Alina Kozhevnikova, and the pair meet in Turkey during the show to put their love to the test and get to know each other better in person.

Caleb can be found on Instagram @caleb90day with over 41k followers.

Caleb’s job explored

When viewers are introduced to Caleb on the TLC show, he explains that he’s “adventurous”, lives a “hyperactive lifestyle” and “loves to travel“.

Caleb listed some of the places that he’s visited and lived in during his life so far including New Zealand and Thailand.

Given his tendency to up sticks and move somewhere else on the globe, it makes sense that Caleb would work as a self-employed “Video Production Contractor” as per his LinkedIn page.

Caleb has worked for himself for over a decade

According to Caleb’s LinkedIn page, he’s had an interest in film and cinema for many years.

He attended Scottsdale Community College from 2010 until 2011 where he completed a course in film, cinema and video studies.

Caleb then went on to attend Northern Arizona University where he studied philosophy. It appears that he’s had many jobs over the years, but he’s held his current position, working for himself, for over 10 years.

He writes on LinkedIn that he has a “personal LLC that contracts video production services“.

