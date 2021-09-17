Are Calvin and Kai from The Circle together? Relationship explored











The Circle US is back for a third season in 2021. From catfishing to full-blown identity theft, this season promises a whole lot of drama. Kicking off from September 8th, 2021, The Circle US drops new episodes on Netflix weekly.

The Netflix show often sees friendships, alliances and feuds formed, and it seems that romance is potentially on the cards for the season 3 cast. Ruksana, Michelle, Nick, Ashley and Daniel were all OG’s of this season. So, let’s find out more about Calvin and Kai from The Circle US season 3.

Who are Calvin and Kai from The Circle?

Calvin Crooks and Kai Ghost are two original members of The Circle US season 3.

Calvin is 30 years old and he hails from Miami, Florida. He works as a private chef and a trainee firefighter.

Kai hails from Nashville, Tennesee. She’s 30 years old and works in quality control.

Were Calvin and Kai together during The Circle?

No, Calvin and Kai weren’t in a relationship during The Circle US.

Both Calvin and Kai entered the game as themselves, rather than opting for a catfish character.

The duo got on like a house on fire during the Netflix show and viewers took to Twitter to express their desire for Calvin and Kai to get together.

One person wrote: “I need Kai and Calvin to have linked up frfr after this show #TheCircleUS“.

Are Calvin and Kai together today?

Unfortunately, although Calvin and Kai seemed to be a match made in heaven, it doesn’t appear from their Instagram pages that they’re together now.

That said, Kai is still on her The Circle journey, so who knows what could happen when the show is over?

Calvin described Kai as a “bae” during his time on The Circle, however, the pair seem to be singletons at the time of writing. Calvin has commented on Kai’s Instagram posts in September 2021, but this isn’t enough to say that they’re a couple.

