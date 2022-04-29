Camilla's new boyfriend Mitch once held the Siesta Key to Jordana's heart













Siesta Key returned for a brand new season in 2022 and Chloe, Sam, Juliette, Jordana and the rest of the MTV stars are back for more drama. Inspired by Laguna Beach, the show first premiered in 2017 and there have been many relationship ups and downs shown on screen over the seasons.

While some romances on the MTV show, such as Chloe and Chris’, are on the ‘up’, others really haven’t had as much luck in the love department. Juliette and Sam’s on again off again relationship takes up the majority of episode 20 and fans are getting fully involved in their romance via Twitter. In more positive news, Camilla has a new love interest on the show, so let’s find out more about Mitch from Siesta Key season 4.

Camilla Cattaneo has a new love interest

During Siesta Key season 4 episode 20, I Was Living a Lie with Him, Camilla reveals that she’s dating someone new.

Speaking of her new boo, Mitch, Camilla said: “We’re not dating but at least we’re having fun. He’s been good to me that’s all that matters.“

Juliette Porter chimed in and said that Camilla’s new love interest is “super hot“.

Get to know Siesta Key’s Mitch

As per Siesta Key season 4 episode 20, Mitch hires out a restaurant to host casual drinks but it’s not confirmed whether the restaurant is his or not.

There’s no trace of Mitch on Camilla’s Instagram page and she doesn’t appear to be following Mitch, either.

It’s possible that Mitch doesn’t have social media but it’s safe to say that he’s being talked about a lot on social media following his appearance on Siesta Key.

Siesta Key fans say Mitch and Jordana used to date

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Siesta Key romance without Mitch being rumoured to have gone out with another cast member in the past and fans are tweeting that he used to date Jordana Barnes.

Many have tweeted that they prefer Mitch for Camilla over her ex, Brandon Gomes, although some aren’t keen on Mitch. One person wrote: “Oh Mitch. The Camilla Jordana friendship seems doomed…“

Judging by Jordana and Brandon’s Instagram pages, they’re both single in 2022.

wasnt there tea with mitch i feel like there was tea but i dont remember what it was #SiestaKey — taylor/blake/ryan thruple truther (@milfloverliv) April 29, 2022

