Fans of Love Island have been in bikini heaven over the past few weeks.

From Lucie Donlan’s lightning bolt swimsuit to Molly-Mae’s neon green bikini, the outfits this year’s girls have strung together have been even more stunning than the bodies they’re pinned too.

Episode 14 of the ITV dating show saw Elma Pazar engulfed in a feud with Maura Higgins, although Elma argued while oozing class and style.

Why? Well, it’s all thanks to the watermelon bikini she had on! Here’s everything you need to know about Elma’s costume and whether you can purchase the exact same one from I Saw It First.

What was Elma wearing in episode 14?

Elma was wearing a two-piece watermelon bikini which had one watermelon print stretched across the entire design.

The bikini was a mix of bright white, light green and darker pink in a classic brief/cheeky cut with no string ties.

Twitter was divided by the look, however, with one user saying that the watermelon get up looked like something their “six-year-old cousin would wear”.

Others thought it was totally cute and can’t wait to get their hands on a similar piece.

Is the watermelon Bikini on I Saw It First?

No!

This year, Love Island is sponsored by online fashion chain I Saw It First. A lot of the outfits the contestants where are therefore on isawitfirst.com or the official Love Island app, which you can download on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

However, Elma’s watermelon bikini is not an I Saw It First product, so there’s no point spending hours on the website searching for it.

Four similar alternatives!

We’ve scoured the internet for Elma’s exact watermelon bikini but failed to find it.

Fortunately, however, we do have four very similar alternatives.

Zaful have the best selection of watermelon bikinis with three of our favourite pieces coming from the fashion outlet. This first bikini has individual-shaped watermelons whereas Elma’s bikini focused on one close-up of a watermelon.

Still, the colour patterns are similar and at £14.95 it’s an absolute steal!

The next Zaful bikini is very different to Elma’s but we absolutely love it nonetheless.

A light and pastel blue and white stripe design scream summer style 2019 while the smaller watermelon print is uber cute.

This Shein cut comes in two colours, either bright pink or red, both of which have a vivid watermelon print on the bottom.

The bikini bottoms are more of a thong design in comparison to Elma’s while the top is a boob tube.

Our final watermelon bikini comes from Choies and is a more funky mix of yellows and greens.

The polychrome design offers everything in stripes and shapes and is the perfect poolside chic look.