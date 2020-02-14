University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality series in Indian, and for those who haven’t seen it before, it follows practically the same format as global hit Big Brother.

Bigg Boss 13 is the thirteenth series to air. It kicked off way back on September 29th, 2019 but finally the end is in sight.

There are just seven remaining housemates and the Grand Finale is scheduled to be on February 15th, 2020. This is five weeks after they were scheduled to finish, however due to the popularity of the series, Colors extended Bigg Boss 13’s run.

So, how can you watch Bigg Boss 13 in the UK? And more importantly, can you vote for Bigg Boss’ 2020 winner?

How to watch Bigg Boss 13 in the UK

Bigg Boss usually airs on Colors TV, a Hindi network. Fortunately for Sky customers, you can access Colors TV, meaning you can legally watch Bigg Boss in the UK.

Colors TV UK airs on Sky Channel 786.

It also airs on Virgin Channel 826 and Freesat Channel 662.

Can you vote for Bigg Boss 13 in the UK?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look likely.

When voting for Bigg Boss in India, you can do so online and offline. To vote online, you can either do it through the Voot app or the Voot website. When you have logged into the app, you will need to search ‘Bigg Boss Voting’ in the search bar. When the pics of the final contestants come up, you can just select you who want to save. The same method can be used on the website.

Many who are attempting to vote from another country have suggested using a VPN and then voting on the website, however the responses to this method would suggest it doesn’t work.

