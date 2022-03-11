Canadian Pat is a fan favourite on Making Fun and his IG page shows why













Netflix dropped a brand new series called Making Fun on March 4th which showcases the incredible creative talents of Jimmy DiResta and his team. Making Fun isn’t a creative competition, such as Blown Away, Ink Masters or Nailed It!, however.

The series sees famed toy maker Jimmy DiResta make childrens’ dreams come true. He says says during the show that he upped sticks and headed upstate after many years of being a toy designer in New York City but now it seems that instead of retiring with his many farm animals, Jimmy is doing things on a much bigger scale instead with the help of his team of makers.

Making Fun | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8236 Making Fun | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RUkKSYcWvxI/hqdefault.jpg 951925 951925 center 22403

Meet Making Fun’s Canadian Pat

Canadian Pat is one of the makers featured on Making Fun.

He helps create some incredible structures on the show in Jimmy’s workshop alongside Jackman, Graz and the rest of the team.

When Jimmy introduces Canadian Pat he says: “Your guess is as good as mine” before Pat cackles: “Let’s have some fun“, so it’s safe to say Canadian Pat is probably the wild card of the makers.

Jimmy also says that Canadian Pat is known for “three things, two of which are not having sleeves. Third being the Lathe“. He’s a master when it comes to creating things using the Lathe machine.

OMG: Making Fun’s Netflix location is set inside Jimmy DiResta’s workshop

Is Canadian Pat on Instagram?

Yes, Canadian Pat can be found on Instagram @patlapofficial with 18.3K followers. He also has a YouTube channel with over 30K followers.

Pat writes in his Instagram bio: “I make funny and inspiring woodworking videos! Some people approve, some don’t… Join the right camp and follow me on this journey!“.

Pat’s personality certainly comes through on Making Fun, but viewers can get to know him even more via his Instagram page. He posts all kinds of hilarious photos as well as throwback posts and snaps of his adorable pets. There’s even a video of him doing sanding work with his toes…

Making Fun fans love Canadian Pat

Since Making Fun dropped on Netflix, many viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show.

One fan tweeted: “It’s difficult to find joy at the moment, but Making Fun on Netflix helps, and I have a huge crush on Canadian Pat“.

Another said: “The kids show making fun is pretty good and Canadian Pat is the lathe-based hero we didn’t know we needed.“

NO WAY: Making Fun’s Jimmy DiResta has been creating cool stuff for over 40 years

WATCH MAKING FUN ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK