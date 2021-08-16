What is Candiace Dillard's net worth? Real Housewives of Potomac star's husband, house and career











Candiace Dillard first joined The Real Housewives of Potomac for season 3 in 2018. The 34-year-old has had her fair share of drama on the show so far. Now, RHOP is onto its sixth season in 2021 and Candiace is back, along with the rest of the girls, as well as a newbie in the form of Mia Thornton!

Candiace and Monique Samuels have butted heads on RHOP more times than viewers can probably count at this point. Here’s more on Candiace, from her net worth to her husband, house, career and more.

Meet Candiace Dillard

Candiace Dillard Bassett was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on December 14th, 1986.

The 34-year-old reality star grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and as per Bravo, both her parents were in the Air Force and she also has two siblings called Chris and Crystal.

Candiace is more than a pretty face as she attended and graduated from Howard University. She also is into music and has a single called Drive Back which can be found on YouTube.

Is Candiace married?

Yes, Candiace is married.

Her husband is restaurateur Chris Bassett and the pair were friends for a long time before they got together.

The couple met when they were both working at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

She and her husband bought a house in 2020 for $1m as per Reality Blurb.

Follow Chris on Instagram @cbassett33 where he has over 20k followers.

What is Candiace Dillard’s net worth?

Bravo writes that Candiace has numerous businesses, so naturally we could assume that she’s going to have a healthy-looking net worth. She also has an IG following of over 300k @candeegal09.

She’s “CEO of Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting, cofounder of Prima Hair Collection by Candiace Dillard, and co-owner of Chateau Salon Suites.”

CheatSheet wrote in 2020 that Candiace had a net worth of $4.5m.

Candiace is very much a woman of many talents, she previously worked for the government under the Barack Obama administration, Bravo writes that she dealt with:”White House Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs where she liaised between the White House and the African American community for President Barack Obama“.

As well as that, she also won many pageant titles including Miss United States in 2013.

