Who is Captain Sean Meagher from Below Deck season 9? Career and IG!











Bravo’s Below Deck is officially back for a ninth season in 2021. The series’ trailer promises a whole lot of drama, some hilarious charter guests and some new faces on the crew.

Season 9 will see the crew cruise around St Kitts in the Caribbean and it appears that there’s not just one, but two captains in the new season. Captain Sean Meagher is a newcomer to Below Deck season 9, so let’s get to know more about the ship’s captain.

Captain Sean Meagher joins Below Deck

August 19th 2021 saw the Below Deck season 9 trailer released.

Captain Lee Rosbach can be heard saying that he “has a condition” and therefore the new season 9 crew is leaving the dock with a new captain – Sean Meagher.

Captain Lee says to Bosun Eddie Lucas: “The whole boat is your ballgame now“.

The Below Deck season 9 cast includes Captain Lee, Captain Sean, Bosun Eddie, Rachel Hargrove as chef, Heather Chase as Chief Stew, Jessica Albert as Stew, Fraser Olender as Stew and Deckhands Rayna Lindsay, Wes, O’Dell and Jake Foulger.

Captain Sean’s career

Judging by Captain Sean Meagher’s LinkedIn profile, if there’s anyone to take over the job from Captain Lee, it’s Sean!

He’s a licensed US coastguard and also has a degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

He’s worked as a captain before, as well as a fleet manager, a manager, a broker, an expedition leader and more.

Sean is currently listed as a Marine Advisor to Engineered Fluids on his LinkedIn page.

Meet the Below Deck castmate on Instagram

Below Deck newbie Captain Sean can be found on Instagram @excitementfactory with 900 followers at the time of writing.

His follower count is sure to skyrocket once he makes his reality TV debut. Below Deck season 9 begins on October 25th 2021.

Captain Sean is clearly a huge fan of exploring the globe judging by his Instagram page. He’s spent time working as a professional speaker telling people about his expeditions to the North Pole, the South Pacific, South East Asia and more.

His Instagram features all kinds of snaps, from adorable throwback photos to awe-inspiring travel pics.

Follow Captain Sean on Twitter, too, @SuperYachtBrkr.

