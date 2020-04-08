Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Celebrity Bake Off returned for a new series in 2020, bringing a new celebrity line-up baking in the famous tent.

This year we saw a range of celebs, from the likes of social media star Joe Sugg to The One Show‘s Alex Jones. Once again, the Channel 4 series paired up with Stand Up To Cancer to raise money for the charity organisation.

Episode 5 (Tuesday, April 7th) featured Carol Vorderman, Rob Rinder, Mo Gilligan and Kelly Brook. However, Carol’s appearance has once again sparked surgery rumours among viewers at home.

So, has Carol had plastic surgery in the past?

Has Carol Vorderman had plastic surgery?

The short answer is yes. The TV personality is famous for her incredible physique but we wouldn’t say it’s all-natural.

Carol is 59 years old but could easily pass for 15 years younger. She’s taken to Twitter in the past to show her workout regime which involves using leg-press machines with her personal trainer Dave Concannon.

As well as working out and doing a lot of walking in her spare time Carol cited “sleeping, stretching, sleeping, walking, boxing, more sleeping” as the secret that keeps her in shape.

According to The Sun, though, Carol said in 2012 she wanted: “a little rejuvenation” to “fix the things that need fixing”. And that she was “a bit frightened of a full facelift” but will “get little things done”.

Carol keeps herself looking youthful through her style, too, but experts have suggested that a boob job and bum implants could be on the list of surgeries she’s had so far.

Carol reacts to trolls on Twitter

Unfortunately, Carol’s stint on Celebrity Bake Off has attracted many trolls on social media.

Some have clearly forgotten the real reason behind the Channel 4 show as its main aim is to raise awareness for life-saving cancer research.

I don't usually say anything about this, but trolling has ALREADY begun about tonight's Bake Off. Yawn. With all that's going on, is there no way to switch these negative people off, other than to block all of these idiots individually (which is laborious)? Let me know 🤔🤓 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 7, 2020

Viewers react to Carol Vorderman

A number of viewers watching at home have voiced their support for Carol.

Many have tweeted for the star to brush the haters off as this gives them more unnecessary attention.

I thought you were brilliant on Bake off last night! In fact it was my favourite episode! Ignore the idiots! 💕 — Sarah Jane Wade (@SJWadey) April 8, 2020

What is wrong with people , what your doing on the bake off is for a good cause raising money for such a terrible disease! Don’t think they will be trolling when it happens to them 👊🏻 x — Alyn Webb (@AlynWebb) April 8, 2020

