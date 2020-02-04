Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island 2020 has officially turned things up a notch thanks to the Casa Amor episodes airing from Monday, February 3rd on ITV!

Things have been well and truly shaken up as six new boys and six new girls get hearts racing and heads turning. The Love Island OG’s have been separated from each other and couples put to the ultimate test as newbies show interest in them.

George Day wasn’t one hold back when it came to showing how he felt, in his words, he ‘laid it on thick’.

So, let’s get to know Casa Amor arrival George Day!

Casa Amor: Meet George Day

George is 27 years old and hails from Southampton, Hampshire.

He works as an estate agent and clearly has a way with words as he is a huge fan of a cheesy chat-up line. George takes care of himself and his hair even placed second in a Barber Connect competition.

George on Instagram

Repping over 9,300 followers on Instagram, you can find George under the handle @georgeyday.

From a quick glance at George’s Insta profile, he’s obviously a big fan of a selfie. The 27-year-old shows off nice cars, luxury holidays, drinks porn star martinis and dons a tailored suit on Insta.

George lays it on thick

By the looks of things, George put his house-selling skills to as much use as he could on arrival in the villa.

He decided to go in with Demi and lay all his cards on the table. George described Demi as “mustard” and said that he’d “have her on toast” during his first day on the show.

Speaking to ITV, George said: “I think it’s important to make a girl laugh so on a night out, I’ll shout ‘I’m having you on toast’ which always makes girls laugh and is the perfect ice breaker!”

