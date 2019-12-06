Cash Trapped contestant Nariece takes home almost £20,000 after 12 days running!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Bradley Walsh is synonymous with British TV game show The Chase. But making savage remarks to the Chasers isn’t all Bradley gets up to, he also presents another ITV show, Cash Trapped.

Cash Trapped is back in 2019 for a third series. The ITV show started from Monday, November 11th.

The phrase ‘cash trapped’ has never been said so much, but now contestants are cash trapping each other and themselves.

You’ve got to have brains, guts and speed to make it through the rounds, so let’s take a look at the 2019 Cash Trapped contestants.

Who are the 2019 Cash Trapped contestants?

Episode 1 of Cash Trapped saw Graham, Helen, Terry, Elaine, Ian and Nicky wracking their brains for cash.

The basis of the game sees certain players ‘cashed trapped’ or locked out of the show if they fail to answer questions correctly.

By, episode 20 all of the original players had gone and we saw Andy, Phil, Mairead, Mike, Nareice and Mel on the show.

Mel joined the show after former player, Paula, stepped down in a shock announcement as she said she “had to get back to her family.”

OMG: Why did Paula leave Cash Trapped? ITV competitor tells Tells Bradley Walsh she can’t carry on

Cash Trapped: Nariece bags almost £20,000!

Andy, Phil, Mairead, Mike, Nareice and Mel continued to play Cash Trapped in episode 20.

After 12 days of quizzing, Nareice was still on top form. And everything came down to her final question.

Nariece had 16.9 seconds to answer the question and mentioned that she celebrates her birthday on September 16th. She said: “Hopefully, this is a good sign.”

The quiz show participant had to name the acid found in both oranges and lemons. Nariece answered: “Ascorbic” and bagged herself £19,550. Asked what she would do with the money, Nariece said: “The Monster Truck!”

The rest of the contestants left the show empty-handed. Six brand new contestants join the show from Monday, December 9th 2019.

EW: How To Spend It Well at Christmas: Buy the stretchy poo and bank game from episode 2

She's done it! Nariece took out five other players in the Escape round and takes home £19,550. It's been an emotional 12 days, but finally Nariece is no longer #CashTrapped pic.twitter.com/pbnBwz2zM4 — Cash Trapped (@CashTrapped) December 6, 2019

WATCH CASH TRAPPED FROM MONDAY NOVEMBER 18TH AT 5 PM ON WEEKDAYS ON ITV.